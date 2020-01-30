NOW PLAYING
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Emmanuel Moseley #41 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after an interception against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
49ers96.5 KOIT Blog

What 49er Are You?

Hope Bidegainberry
January 30, 2020

Take this fun quiz and find out which 49er player you are! 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Almond

There is a saying that goes There’s a lid for every pot. Brown Tabby cat Almond has been waiting at our shelter for her purrfectly matched lid for almost three years. This four year old spayed female is independent...

Are You Walking Your Dog Wrong?

If your dog goes to the bathroom in under five minutes, you might consider it a successful walk, but have you actually been walking your dog wrong this whole time? According to the head of PETA, it might be true. Here...

Upcoming Events

Thu 30

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Feb 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 08

Kissing Booth

February 8 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT