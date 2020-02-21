NOW PLAYING
What Is McDonalds up to now? It does NOT involve food! But, it is for a great cause!

Sue Hall
February 21, 2020

You know that feeling when you come home and your whole house smells like something delicious is being cooked up in the kitchen? The SMELLS!
Well, now you can experience the scent of melted cheese, grilled hamburger, and baked bread with the just the light of a match. Check out the Six different candle pack! The quarter-pounder scented pack features bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion, and beef votives. The candles aren’t for sale yet, but you can check them out on McDonalds web sight
The  fast-food chain has several new items debuting this month. Like a locket with a picture of a quarter-pounder in side, or a T-shirt! The best part may be that proceeds go to their charitable organization The Ronald McDonald House that serves family of severely ill children while in hospital care.

