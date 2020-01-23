NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogFoodSue Hall

What is the “Candy Desk”?? This is for real!

Sue Hall
January 23, 2020

For at least the rest of January, the 100 members of the U.S. Senate will have to stick to the impeachment trial diet while they are in the Senate chamber.

It consists of milk, water and candy, the only food allowed onto the Senate floor under the chamber’s staid rules, which don’t allow senators to drink coffee, either.

There’s one place to get a sugar fix: It’s known as the “candy desk,” which has been assigned to Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., since 2015. It’s on the Republican side of the chamber, in the back row on the aisle — right next to the chamber’s most heavily used entrance.

The candy desk is bipartisan,”  “It’s open to Republicans, Democrats and independents.”

As the keeper of the candy, Toomey keeps it stocked with confections from his home state, including Hershey’s chocolate bars, Rolos, 3 Musketeers, Milky Way bars, peanut butter cups, and Peanut Chews,  The tradition of the candy desk started in 1965 with Sen. George Murphy, a California Republican who was president of the Screen Actors Guild and had a sweet tooth,

Sue Hall

Hey it’s Sue, listen to me weekends on 96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Pet Of The Week: Bingo

Energetic goofball Bingo is certain to make you feel like a winner. This three year old neutered male Pointer Labrador Retriever mix is a social butterfly. Bingo s pleasures in life include long walks, nibbling on tasty...

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

LumiNight Lantern Festival

December 1, 2019 - February 2, 2020
Pleasanton CA
United States
Feb 08

Hayward Animal Shelter: All Fur Love Pet Adoption

February 8 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Feb 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT