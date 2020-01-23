What is the “Candy Desk”?? This is for real!

For at least the rest of January, the 100 members of the U.S. Senate will have to stick to the impeachment trial diet while they are in the Senate chamber.

It consists of milk, water and candy, the only food allowed onto the Senate floor under the chamber’s staid rules, which don’t allow senators to drink coffee, either.

There’s one place to get a sugar fix: It’s known as the “candy desk,” which has been assigned to Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., since 2015. It’s on the Republican side of the chamber, in the back row on the aisle — right next to the chamber’s most heavily used entrance.

The candy desk is bipartisan,” “It’s open to Republicans, Democrats and independents.”

As the keeper of the candy, Toomey keeps it stocked with confections from his home state, including Hershey’s chocolate bars, Rolos, 3 Musketeers, Milky Way bars, peanut butter cups, and Peanut Chews, The tradition of the candy desk started in 1965 with Sen. George Murphy, a California Republican who was president of the Screen Actors Guild and had a sweet tooth,