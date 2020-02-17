What’s New & Coming Soon To Disneyland

Get the latest scoop on attractions, events, and entertainment that are new and coming soon to Disneyland!
What’s New:
- Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance
- Asian Street Eats
- Jessie’s Critter Carousel
- Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind
- Disney & Pixar’s Onward Sneak Peek
- Heroic Encounter: Captain Marvel
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes
- Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures
- Salt & Straw
- GHC Craftsman Grill
Coming Soon:
- 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
- “Magic Happens” Parade
- Tenaya Stone Spa
- Avengers Campus