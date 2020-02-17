NOW PLAYING
What’s New & Coming Soon To Disneyland

Hope Bidegainberry
February 17, 2020

Get the latest scoop on attractions, events, and entertainment that are new and coming soon to Disneyland!

What’s New:

  • Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance
  • Asian Street Eats
  • Jessie’s Critter Carousel
  • Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind
  • Disney & Pixar’s Onward Sneak Peek
  • Heroic Encounter: Captain Marvel
  • Mickey’s PhilharMagic
  • Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes
  • Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures
  • Salt & Straw
  • GHC Craftsman Grill

Coming Soon:

  • 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
  • “Magic Happens” Parade
  • Tenaya Stone Spa
  • Avengers Campus

