NOW PLAYING
Heart chocolate box and red roses on wooden rustic background
96.5 KOIT Blog

What’s the Most Popular Valentine’s Day Candy?

Hope Bidegainberry
February 14, 2020

It is good that heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are popular for Valentine s Day. Because the people making them probably have a hard time selling them the rest of the year.

CandyStore.com just released the results of a study that found the most popular Valentine’s Day candy in every state. The results are based on 12 years of sales data, so they’re working with a serious sample size.

And heart-shaped boxes of chocolates won the most states overall, with 18 states and Washington D.C. (California was one of the states).

Conversation hearts came in second, winning 14 states. But their popularity has gone off a cliff in the past few years.

M&M’s in Valentine’s Day colors came in third, with eight states . . . Hershey’s Kisses won five states . . . chocolate hearts won three . . . and chocolate roses won two.

Candy necklaces also won one state . . . Alabama.

What’s your favorite candy to receive?

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Valentine’s Day Kissy Pets

Happy Valentine s Day! Take a look at this precious kissy pets video compilation below! Dogs kissing their humans, piglets kissing babies, and even cats and doggy kisses! 

Dog Stolen From Hair Salon In San Jose

In San Jose, a hair salon owner and her husband said a thief stole their French Bulldog from their salon. It happened yesterday around 10am at Salon 52 on Silver Creek Boulevard in East San Jose.  The owner was...

Upcoming Events

Sat 15

Whose Live Anyway?

February 15
San Jose CA
United States
Mar 01

Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!

March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT