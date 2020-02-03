NOW PLAYING
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Where all that 49er merchandise goes when they don’t win the Big Game?

Teri King
February 3, 2020

Congratulations to our San Francisco 49ers for an amazing season and bringing the franchise to life this year.  It was a tough loss, but what happens to the San Francisco Superbowl winners pre-made merchandise that they can’t sell?  It all gets donated to non profit World Vision and distributed to families in need.  49er Sweatshirts, T shirts, hats and towels are helping people around the world in impoverished nations stay warm and clothed.  Find out more here.

