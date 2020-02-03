Where all that 49er merchandise goes when they don’t win the Big Game?

Congratulations to our San Francisco 49ers for an amazing season and bringing the franchise to life this year. It was a tough loss, but what happens to the San Francisco Superbowl winners pre-made merchandise that they can’t sell? It all gets donated to non profit World Vision and distributed to families in need. 49er Sweatshirts, T shirts, hats and towels are helping people around the world in impoverished nations stay warm and clothed. Find out more here.
