Why I had a Detour On My Way To KOIT This Morning, And I’m OK with it!

It was 4am and #Matrix4 was filming again overnight in down town SF. It was a big , LOUD deal. Usually I take Broadway tunnel to Battery. This morning Battery was Off limits from California to Market. There were tons of cops and lights and flames and smoke and helicopters and tanks and snipers!! It was soo cool, but NOT if you live anywhere near there. I’m sure (hope) neighbors were made aware that filming was taking place. I did NOT see Keanu Reeves, but I did see his motorcycle! Expect more filming over night through at least this week! I wish I had time to stop and watch. I will be in the audience when the movie is released! Cheering on My City by The Bay!
Contests
Upcoming Events
Mar 01
Chinatown YMCA’s 42nd Annual CCHP Chinese New Year Run: Year of the Rat!
March 1
San Francisco CA
United States
Mar 24
Cirque Du Soleil AXEL
March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09
Celine Dion
April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10
Celine Dion
April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22
Lauren Daigle
April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States