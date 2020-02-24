Why I had a Detour On My Way To KOIT This Morning, And I’m OK with it!

It was 4am and #Matrix4 was filming again overnight in down town SF. It was a big , LOUD deal. Usually I take Broadway tunnel to Battery. This morning Battery was Off limits from California to Market. There were tons of cops and lights and flames and smoke and helicopters and tanks and snipers!! It was soo cool, but NOT if you live anywhere near there. I’m sure (hope) neighbors were made aware that filming was taking place. I did NOT see Keanu Reeves, but I did see his motorcycle! Expect more filming over night through at least this week! I wish I had time to stop and watch. I will be in the audience when the movie is released! Cheering on My City by The Bay!