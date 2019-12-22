NOW PLAYING
SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 29: Jonny Moseley speeds down the hill during a promotional ski jump put on by Icer Air on Filmore Street on September 29th, 2005 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Bay Area, Christmas, Northern California News, Sue Hall

Will The SF Bay Area Have A White Christmas This Year?

Sue Hall
December 21, 2019

Bing Crosby could be a weather forecaster this year! Dreaming of a White Christmas?  A cold front from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to sweep the Bay Area next week, blasting the region with chilly air and precipitation.

The current forecast projects the system will arrive Christmas Eve night and remain active into Christmas Day. Snow levels are likely to drop down to at least 4,000 feet, and Mount St. Helena at 4,341 feet in Wine Country could receive a dusting of snow. Mount Diablo at 3,848 may also see some fresh powder, depending on how dramatically temperatures plunge.
Snow ball fight anyone??

Sue Hall

