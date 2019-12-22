Will The SF Bay Area Have A White Christmas This Year?

Bing Crosby could be a weather forecaster this year! Dreaming of a White Christmas? A cold front from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to sweep the Bay Area next week, blasting the region with chilly air and precipitation.

The current forecast projects the system will arrive Christmas Eve night and remain active into Christmas Day. Snow levels are likely to drop down to at least 4,000 feet, and Mount St. Helena at 4,341 feet in Wine Country could receive a dusting of snow. Mount Diablo at 3,848 may also see some fresh powder, depending on how dramatically temperatures plunge.

Snow ball fight anyone??