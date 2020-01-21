Will This Year See The Most Expensive Football Tickets?

It sounds like NFL fans are LOVING the Big Game matchup between the 49ers and the Chiefs, because ticket prices are soaring.

On the ticket site SeatGeek, the average resale price is currently $6,232. That is about $1,000 higher than the previous record-holder, Super Bowl 52. The average resale price for that one reached $5,373.

Last we checked, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek is $5,719 after fees, while the most expensive seat outside of the exclusive 72 Club is $19,605. And if you’re looking to go with a big group, a 22-person suite will set you back about $333,000.