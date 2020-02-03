You’ve Heard Of The Impossible Burger…Now it’s Impossible Chicken!

Actually they’re calling it BEYOND Chicken! If you’re looking for a meatless meal option on the go, KFC has a new plant-based fried chicken for you to try.

Starting Today, the fast-food chain will offer Beyond Fried Chicken at nearly a hundred locations nationwide.

During a testing of the vegan chicken last summer in Atlanta, KFC sold out of it in just hours.

The Beyond Chicken comes in nuggets or a four to 12-piece bucket.

Consumer demand for plant-based and vegan options has been growing recently as people look to cut down on their meat consumption due to health concerns.

KFC’s Beyond Chicken will be available until Feb. 23 or while supplies last.

If all goes well, the company says it could make the product available nationwide soon. But, is it as “Finger Lick’in Good” as the real deal??