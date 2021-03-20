$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 3/15/2021
By Alex on March 19, 2021
We added more local winners and refer-a-friends to our list with the 96.5 KOIT $1,000 Employee of the Day!
Richard and Danielle of San Lorenzo
Raynette of Hayward
Darlene of Hercules
Jacqueline of Burlingame
Dolores of El Sobrante
Lisa of Napa
Jillian of San Francisco
We have your chances to win next week every hour, 9AM to 3PM on Tuesday and Thursday.
CLICK HERE for more info on how to be our next Employee of the Day and WIN $1,000!
Check them out on our recent Instagram post below.
