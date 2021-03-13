$1,000 Employee of the Day Winners – Week of 3/8/2021

By Alex on March 12, 2021

Congrats to this week’s winners and refer-a-friends of the 96.5 KOIT $1,000 Employee of the Day!

We have your chances to win next week every hour, 9AM to 3PM on Tuesday and Thursday.

CLICK HERE for more info on how to be our next Employee of the Day and WIN $1,000!

In the Instagram post below are some photos of our local winners from this week.

Amy of Millbrae

Silvia and Natalie of Rohnert Park

Nancy of Napa + Rhonda of Fairfield

Sheyli of Daly City

Joanna of San Leandro