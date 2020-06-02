fbpx
On-trend 2020 calendar page for the month of June modern flat lay with seasonal food, candy and colorful decorations in popular pastel colors. Copy space. One of a series for 12 months of the year.
5 Things To Look Forward To In June

Hope Bidegainberry
June 2, 2020

Here are five things to look forward to in June . . .

1.  Honoring 2020 graduates:  YouTube’s virtual graduation special, Dear Class of 2020 happens this Saturday.  President Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, and other big names are taking part.

2.  PGA golf returns this month:  The first event is the Charles Schwab Challenge that starts June 11th.  15 of the top 20 players in the world will be there.

3.  Some big awards shows are happening later this month:  The 2020 ESPY Awards are June 21st.  The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on June 26th.  And the 2020 BET Awards are on June 28th.

4.  A few big TV premieres:  “Queer Eye” and “13 Reasons Why” return to Netflix this Friday.  And two new “30 for 30” documentaries hit ESPN this month.  One on Bruce Lee lands June 7th.  Then one on Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire’s home run chase in 1998 airs a week later on June 14th.

5.  And finally, the holidays:  The first day of summer is June 20th.  And Father’s Day is June 21st. 

Here are a few smaller holidays to look forward to . . .

National Cheese Day is June 4th . . . National Donut Day is June 5th . . . National Best Friends Day is June 8th . . . National Bourbon Day is June 14th . . . National Martini Day is June 19th . . . and National Selfie Day is June 21st.

