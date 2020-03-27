All Pillsbury cookie dough will be safe to eat by the end of the summer

There are few things more frustrating than staring down a mixing bowl full of cookie dough but knowing you aren’t supposed to eat it because you could get salmonella.

Well . . . Pillsbury just announced that ALL of their cookie dough will be safe to eat by the end of the summer. They’re using a new process with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs to eliminate the risk of salmonella.

Pillsbury’s first safe-to-eat chocolate chip cookie dough is in stores now.