All Pillsbury cookie dough will be safe to eat by the end of the summer

Hope Bidegainberry
March 27, 2020

There are few things more frustrating than staring down a mixing bowl full of cookie dough but knowing you aren’t supposed to eat it because you could get salmonella.

Well . . . Pillsbury just announced that ALL of their cookie dough will be safe to eat by the end of the summer.  They’re using a new process with heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs to eliminate the risk of salmonella.

Pillsbury’s first safe-to-eat chocolate chip cookie dough is in stores now. 

