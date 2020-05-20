Animal shelters are still hard at work trying to find loving homes for all the homeless pets. Since the pandemic they have had to change their adoption process. Since everyone is sheltering in place, animal shelters are bringing the dogs to them through virtual adoptions.
They are using Zoom meetings- called “Dogs on Zoom.” It was created to help shelter dogs find forever homes without people leaving theirs. Meet dogs, ask questions, adopt online.
People are asked to register for a meeting and then details will be sent to them via email.
During the meeting, people learn about the shelter’s available pets and can ask the shelter staff questions. The dogs are live streaming from their kennels. Those interested in adopting are still asked to fill out an application and the normal steps will be taken.