People are asked to register for a meeting and then details will be sent to them via email. 

During the meeting, people learn about the shelter’s available pets and can ask the shelter staff questions. The dogs are live streaming from their kennels. Those interested in adopting are still asked to fill out an application and the normal steps will be taken.

Pedigree, the company helping, hopes to expand the program to more shelters and help homeless dogs around the country find loving homes. 
 