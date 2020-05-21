Are We Are Planning More Summer Getaways Because of the Lockdown?

Could we end up seeing MORE people on the roads this summer because of the crisis? According to this, I guess it’s possible . . .

65% of Americans say they’re planning more road trips this year after being cooped up for the last few months. And 44% have used their time in lockdown to plan at least one trip.

Just over a third of us would rather drive than fly, because it feels safer. And we’re willing to add 6 hours and 38 minutes to our trip to avoid being on a plane.

88% of people say they’ll take at least one trip this summer, assuming it feels safe enough. Here are the top five summer trips we’ve got planned . . .

1. Visiting family. 49% of people with trips planned said that’s one of them.

2. Trips to landmarks in your own state, or neighboring states, 38%.

3. Visiting friends, 34%.

4. Cross-country trips, or places that are more than one state away, 34%.

5. Trips to the beach or a vacation home, 33%.

Trips without the family could also be a thing this year. 62% of people in the poll admitted they could really use a break from their loved ones right about now.