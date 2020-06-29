fbpx
NOW PLAYING
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Cat Sneaks Into His Neighbor’s House Every Day For Sleepovers

Hope Bidegainberry
June 29, 2020

Cats are known for being animals who get what they want when they want it. This adorable little kitty decided that he was going to give himself a second home with his neighbors. This cat has become quite close to his neighbors. Their friendship struck up the day that little cat wandered into their home through an open window.

The cat just made himself right at home. They checked his collar and doing the neighborly thing, they returned the cat to his home. But the cat came back the next day and helped himself into their home again. Knowing that he wasn’t lost or homeless they decided to let the cat have his way, and then a routine was born. 

The cat’s owners don’t mind that the cat has made friends and has found a second home. The cat will often choose to sleepover at their home.

The cat seems quite happy to have two different homes with two families that loves him.

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Baseball Is Coming Back

Baseball is coming back this year. Major League Baseball and its Players Association have reached an agreement to play a shortened season this year. Players will report to spring training on July 1st and the regular...

Contests

Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT