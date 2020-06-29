Cat Sneaks Into His Neighbor’s House Every Day For Sleepovers

Cats are known for being animals who get what they want when they want it. This adorable little kitty decided that he was going to give himself a second home with his neighbors. This cat has become quite close to his neighbors. Their friendship struck up the day that little cat wandered into their home through an open window.

The cat just made himself right at home. They checked his collar and doing the neighborly thing, they returned the cat to his home. But the cat came back the next day and helped himself into their home again. Knowing that he wasn’t lost or homeless they decided to let the cat have his way, and then a routine was born.

The cat’s owners don’t mind that the cat has made friends and has found a second home. The cat will often choose to sleepover at their home.

The cat seems quite happy to have two different homes with two families that loves him.