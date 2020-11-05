Chameleon stranded on a power line in Daly City

By Hope Bidegainberry on November 5, 2020

On November 4, Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) responded to a call about a Chameleon who was stranded on a power line in Daly City, CA.

“We received a call yesterday from a concerned neighbor who from a window of her home spotted a Chameleon stuck on a power line in Daly City,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “According to the neighbor, the poor lizard had been stranded on the wire for three days. Our rescue staff was able to safely remove the animal from the power line, and the Chameleon is now resting comfortably at our shelter.”

PHS/SPCA staff consulted with an electrical line worker who was in the area to ensure the power line was safe and secure before attempting the rescue effort. PHS/SPCA used a wooden handled tool to net the Chameleon.

“Since these lizards are native only to Africa, the Chameleon is either someone’s exotic pet or an escapee from a pet shop. To date, we haven’t found a lost report that fits this little animal,” said Tarbox. “But we are well prepared to find a suitable home should that prove necessary. Unlike most shelters, Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA has a professional exotics animals team in place.”

PHS/SPCA is asking if anyone who is missing a pet Chameleon to please call 650-340-7022.

PHS/SPCA Animal Rescue & Control staff rescues thousands of wildlife and domestic animals every single year.