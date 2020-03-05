Cherry Blossom Trees For Sale

The sun is shining, sky s are blue, which means spring is on its way! This is the time where flowers start to bloom. Do you have a green thumb and want to fill your gardens with beautiful flowers and trees?!

Home Depot is currently selling Kwanzan cherry blossom trees for only $39! Home Depot will send you a tree that is already about 3 to 4 feet tall, and all you need to do is plant it!

Here is a few things you should know about cherry blossom trees:

You need to pick the exact right spot for your tree to grow in. It needs to be planted in fertile soil that receives at least six hours of sunlight each day. (They also don’t flower are fruit, so they can be placed near streets, walkways, and driveways).

These trees can become somewhat drought resistant over time, but they generally like to be kept well moisturized. You should be deeply watering your tree at least once a week.

These trees can become at tall as 15 to 25 feet high and can grow between 1 to 2 feet a year.

