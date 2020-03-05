NOW PLAYING
Spring blossom background. Beautiful nature scene with blooming tree and sun flare. Sunny day. Spring flowers. Beautiful Orchard. Abstract blurred background. Springtime
96.5 KOIT Blog

Cherry Blossom Trees For Sale

Hope Bidegainberry
March 5, 2020

The sun is shining, sky s are blue, which means spring is on its way! This is the time where flowers start to bloom. Do you have a green thumb and want to fill your gardens with beautiful flowers and trees?!

Home Depot is currently selling Kwanzan cherry blossom trees for only $39! Home Depot will send you a tree that is already about 3 to 4 feet tall, and all you need to do is plant it!

Here is a few things you should know about cherry blossom trees:

  • You need to pick the exact right spot for your tree to grow in. It needs to be planted in fertile soil that receives at least six hours of sunlight each day. (They also don’t flower are fruit, so they can be placed near streets, walkways, and driveways).
  • These trees can become somewhat drought resistant over time, but they generally like to be kept well moisturized. You should be deeply watering your tree at least once a week.
  • These trees can become at tall as 15 to 25 feet high and can grow between 1 to 2 feet a year.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Your Coronavirus Grocery List.

Concerns about the coronavirus and the disease it causes — COVID 19— have been dominating news headlines as the outbreak continues to spread worldwide.As the number of reported cases in the U.S. continues to rise, many...

Pet Of The Week: Wally

Wally has been waiting at Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA for more than a year to be adopted. This eight year old neutered male Pit Bull is a Cuddle Bug with a capital C and capital B. Wally knows how to enjoy life...

Apple Won’t Let Bad Guys Use iPhones in Movies

If you are choosing between an iPhone and an Android, would it matter to you that criminal masterminds prefer the design, value, and performance of the Android? Well, if you watch a lot of movies that is the impression...

Upcoming Events

Thu 05

Hayward Animal Shelter: Dine & Donate

March 5 @ 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hayward CA
United States
Tue 24

Cirque Du Soleil AXEL

March 24 - March 28
San Jose CA
United States
Apr 09

Celine Dion

April 9 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States
Apr 10

Celine Dion

April 10 @ 7:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Apr 22

Lauren Daigle

April 22 @ 7:30 pm
Oakland CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT