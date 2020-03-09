Coronavirus: Princess cruise ship now allowed to dock in Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise carrying about 3,500 passengers and crew members kept off the San Francisco shores will now be allowed to dock in Oakland.

It will dock at the Port of Oakland today. Passengers who require acute medical treatment will be taken to hospitals in California. Passengers who live in California will go to a federally operated facility within the state for testing and isolation.

A total of 21 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus on this ship.

