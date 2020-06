Disneyland is changing the Splash Mountain ride. The ride will be re-imagined as a tribute to the film The Princess and the Frog.

The ride, famous for its five-story drop in a log boat, was inspired by the 1946 movie Song of the South. The company said designers have been working since last year to “re-theme” the ride as a bayou-inspired tribute to the 2009 animated movie The Princess and the Frog.