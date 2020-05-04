fbpx
Disney’s Next Live-Action Remake: “Hercules”

Hope Bidegainberry
May 4, 2020

Disney isn’t letting a little thing like COVID-19 put a damper on its LIVE REMAKE MACHINE.  

They’ve already announced their next victim:  “Hercules”.

The animated original came out in 1997, featuring the vocal talents of Tate Donovan in the title role, plus Danny DeVito, James Woods, and Bobcat Goldthwait.

It’s obviously way too early to talk about casting, but people are already suggesting ARIANA GRANDE for Megara, the female lead.  Especially after singing “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” during the first “Disney Family Singalong”

Hope Bidegainberry

