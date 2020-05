This sweet puppy is shaping up to be a pretty good guard dog.

The other night, this puppy awoke to find a mysterious intruder had invaded her sleeping spot. She sprang into action, alerting her owner. She doesn’t normally bark, so the owner checked the live surveillance and saw her staring something down and circling it. The owner figured it was a buy or something .

When the owner turned on the lights, there on the ground, was a wad of yarn from her blanket.