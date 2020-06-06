fbpx
NOW PLAYING
A jack russell terrier smiling and sitting outside in Autumn day
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Dog Makes Hilarious Noise When Dad Says “Squirrel”

Hope Bidegainberry
June 6, 2020

This Jack Russell, like many other dogs in his breed, have a lot of energy. He also just happens to love chasing squirrels. This dog would lose her mind, anytime there was on in the area.

This dog’s obsession for squirrels was so strong that even mentioning the word squirrel would send her to the moon. 

Thin the video below, the dog’s owner is holding on to her and he is asking her is she sees the squirrels. The dog starts staring off into the distance, checking to see if he is telling the truth. She then starts barking until she is released so that she can start chasing the squirrels.

Watch the video HERE.

 

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

A Message From 96.5 KOIT

96.5 KOIT support peaceful protests and is working with Bay Area communities to support peace, human dignity, and justice with no color lines.

The Most Popular Hobbies for Kids Today

Staying inside all day might be harder on you than it is on your kids.  A recent study asked 1,000 children aged 7 to 12 to name their favorite hobbies.  And the Top 10 are all things that are done indoors . ...

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT