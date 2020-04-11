Dog Stuck In Shelter Over 1,000 Days Can’t Stop Kissing His Family

Take a look at the video below of this dog who was abandoned and brought to the shelter. The shelter’s staff came to love him, and finally 1,076 days later, he finally found his forever home!
