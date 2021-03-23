Elvis The Pig Available For Adoption

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 23, 2021

An adult male pig found as a stray in Woodside, CA is now available for adoption at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA). He was reported by a Good Samaritan who spotted him wandering her property in Woodside and called PHS/SPCA. The shelter’s rescue staff safely captured the pig and brought him to PHS/SPCA on February 25, 2021.

“As an open admission shelter, we accept all kinds of animals, including pigs. This is the fourth pig in the last three years that we’ve had available for adoption at our shelter,” said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “We are committed to finding him a loving home where he will be kept as a pet, not a source of food.”

No one came forward to claim the animal, so PHS/SPCA made him available for adoption. Named Elvis by PHS/SPCA staff, the pig is an adult neutered male, but his age is unknown. It is possible Elvis will continue to grow, so potential adopters should have ample space for him.

“Elvis is social and will make a wonderful pet for someone who has the space he’ll need to thrive and live a happy life,” according to Tarbox. “Pigs can live on average 12 to 18 years. Their diet consists of pig pellets, fresh vegetables and alfalfa hay, although Elvis is very fond of apples.”

People interested in meeting Elvis can call PHS/SPCA at 650-340-7022. His adoption fee is $100.00