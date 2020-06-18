fbpx
Four Tips If You Think Your Pet Is Stressed About You Going Back to Work

Hope Bidegainberry
June 18, 2020

 If you’ve been home with your pet for the last few months, they’re probably going to be BUMMED OUT when you have to head back to work every day.  Here are four tips to make the transition easier . . .

1.  Find a new routine.  Pets like having a schedule . . . like getting up at the same time, eating at the same time, and playing at the same time.  So if you’ve gotten off track while quarantining, start trying to get on a more regular schedule.

2.  Keep playing and grooming.  Dogs and cats need regular exercise and playtime.  And if they’ve been spoiled by having you home all the time, you’ll need to try to keep it up when you go back to work.  Even just 30 minutes playing with their favorite toy, brushing them, or taking them for a walk will make a difference.

3.  Leave some music on.  A study from a couple years ago found that cats liked sounds with chirping and purring mixed in with some classical music.  And there are playlists out there specifically for dogs left home alone.

4.  Get your vet involved.  Ultimately, the people who know your pet the best are you . . . and your vet.  So if there’s something you’re worried about, they’re the best resource. 

