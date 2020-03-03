NOW PLAYING
Canada goose (Branta canadensis) guarding chicks alert for danger
Goose Gets Cop To Help

Hope Bidegainberry
March 3, 2020

An officer was sitting in his patrol car in a parking lot when he got an unexpected visitor. A goose came up to his car and started pecking at it. He threw food out, but the goose ignored it and again was pecking at his car. She left and came back to peck and quack at the officer. She made is very obvious that she wanted the officer to follow her, so he finally did just that. 

The goose led him 100 yards away to a grassy area near a creek, and sitting there was one of her babies tangled up in a balloon string. The officer called on his partner for assistant; he didn’t want the goose to attack him if he got too close. 

The other officer began to untangled the baby, and the mother goose just stood there, watching. The officer set the baby free. The mother goose knew they were helping. 

Take a look at the video below!

For more information CLICK HERE.

