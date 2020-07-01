Great America Virtual Rides

California’s Great America is bringing the thrills of their most popular rides right to Bay Area homes.

The park has released virtual, on-ride videos of nearly a dozen rides, including RailBlazer, Flight Deck, Demon, and more.

They have playlists on their YouTube channel for front-seat videos of seven of our roller coasters as well as Drop Tower, Centrifuge and Tiki Twirl. They will be adding even more rides to the list in the coming weeks.

Their reopen date is still uncertain, they will continue to have a safe and fun environment once they are able to welcome guests back.