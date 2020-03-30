NOW PLAYING
Black Great Dane puppy with an orange collar
Great Dane Takes On Home Intruder

Hope Bidegainberry
March 30, 2020

Take a look at the video below of this Great Dane who is truly a hero! When he realizes his owner is in danger, he steps up and knows how to protect her!

