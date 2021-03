Hayward Animal Shelter: Ben

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 16, 2021

Meet Ben! Ben is a 1 year old male cat born on the streets of Hayward. He much prefers life indoors and has delighted in the discovery of warm, soft beds. He is an affectionate boy who likes being pet, but he spooks easily. He needs a patient family that will go slow and give him time to get used to new things. To adopt call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.