Hayward Animal Shelter: Charleigh

By Hope Bidegainberry on January 12, 2021

Charleigh is a spayed 4 year old wiggly, friendly girl who loves tennis balls and squeaky toys. She also likes getting back scratches and is very attention seeking. She would like a home with older children and to be the only dog. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

