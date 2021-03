Hayward Animal Shelter: Clyde

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 9, 2021

Clyde is a 10 year old male. He’s a love bug who enjoys sleeping in sunbeams. He loves making muffins on his bed and would like a home with someone who promises to give him daily chin scratches and cheek massages. He needs a dental but appears healthy otherwise. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

