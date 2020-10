Hayward Animal Shelter: Dexter

By Hope Bidegainberry on October 27, 2020

Dexter is an 8 year old neutered male. If you want a cat that is like fine art (look but don’t touch), then Dexter is for you! He will rub against your leg to show affection, but does not like being pet. Instead, to show you love him, just toss him a few of his favorite Temptation or Greenie treats! To adopt Dexter, call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

