Hayward Animal Shelter: Dottie

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 23, 2021

Dottie is a friendly, 7 years young girl. Dottie is super social, and is an absolute belly rub QUEEN who walks well on leash and fancies herself a lap dog. Her favorite pastime is spending time with her favorite people. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

