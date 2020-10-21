Hayward Animal Shelter: Feline Trio

By Hope Bidegainberry on October 20, 2020

Hi we are Simon (5 years, neutered male), Tanner (5 years, neutered male), and Venus (7 years, spayed female) We came into the shelter because our dad passed away and he didn’t have any family that could take us in. It was our dad’s wish (and our own) that we be adopted together.

Venus is the leader of the trio, confident and sassy. Venus will purr loudly when you pet her and is eager to greet new people. Tanner an affectionate cuddle bug who likes being by your side, a purrfect companion to binge-watch your favorite shows with. Simon is a snuggler who enjoys being in your lap.

All three of us are super sweet kitties who keep our room tidy. We love getting attention from people, playing in cardboard castles, and taking naps cuddled up together.

We know the idea of three cats is daunting, but truly, we don’t take up much space and we’re easy keepers. If you can’t adopt us, could you help spread our story to help us find a home together? We’re at the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

