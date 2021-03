Hayward Animal Shelter: Guinea Pigs

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 16, 2021

Looking for an apartment friendly pocket pet? The Hayward Animal Shelter has Guinea Pigs galore right now. Guinea Pigs are social animals and we strongly encourage adopters to adopt two, so they have company. To adopt call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

