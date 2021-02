Hayward Animal Shelter: Lily Puff

By Hope Bidegainberry on February 23, 2021

Lily Puff is an adorable puff ball of a bunny who is sweet and allows handling. She is on medication for a head tilt for the next 28 days and is foster-to-adopt. Interested in Lily Puff? Call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

For more information CLICK HERE.