Hayward Animal Shelter: Loki

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 8, 2020

Loki is a 2 year old male. This energetic boy will do a full body wag when his favorite people come into the room. Loki loves playing with toys, eating treats, and exploring. He would do best in an active home with teens or adults. To adopt Loki, call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

