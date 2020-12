Hayward Animal Shelter: Magnolia

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 8, 2020

Magnolia is a 4 year old sweetie pie, gentle and friendly. She likes being near people, will roll over for belly rubs, is calm around other dogs, and would do with in a home with kids of all ages. To adopt Magnolia, call the Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

