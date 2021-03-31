Hayward Animal Shelter: Nyx

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 30, 2021

Nyx is a 1 year old female who, like her Greek goddess namesake, is a quiet, shadowy figure. Nyx enjoys being high up where she can observe without engaging. She was previously a community cat and needs a special family that will be patient while Nyx decides if she wants attention from people, and will be accepting if Nyx just wants to do her own thing. She might make a good Garden Cat, earning her keep as pest control.

For more information CLICK HERE.