Hayward Animal Shelter: Patrick

By Hope Bidegainberry on December 15, 2020

Patrick is a 10 year old neutered male whose best friend is Papy. He is a sweet, social boy who loves attention. He is not shy about asking for attention and loves to be pet. He would like to get adopted with Papy if possible. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

