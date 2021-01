Hayward Animal Shelter: Primrose

By Hope Bidegainberry on January 12, 2021

Primrose is a 3 year old sweet and loving girl who enjoys being showered with attention and will offer soft purrs as thanks. She has some vision loss from an infection she suffered as a kitten and would like a calm indoor-only household where she can live as a companion cat. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.

