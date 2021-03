Hayward Animal Shelter: Sir Gallahan

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 9, 2021

Sir Gallahan is a male bunny who allows handling and enjoys hanging out in his bunny castle. He can be quite zippy when he feels like it, zooming around his room. He enjoys fresh greens as daily treats. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

