Hayward Animal Shelter: Tiger

By Hope Bidegainberry on March 23, 2021

Tiger is a male bunny who is microchipped, neutered, vaccinated, and ready to go home! He has been in foster for several weeks and is hoping to find his forever home soon. He enjoys snacking on fresh greens and exploring his room. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200

