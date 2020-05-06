How Is Work Going To Change Once You’re In The Office Again?

The coronavirus pandemic has led to changes at work for tons of people . . . but will any of the changes stick once those people go back to the office?
A new survey asked workers what they’d like to see changed once they’re going to the office again. And here are the top five . . .
1. Allowing more frequent working from home.
2. Better cleaning.
3. Fewer in-person meetings.
4. Staggered work schedules.
5. Requiring employees to wear masks.
The survey also found that almost three-quarters of people are going to stop shaking hands so much.