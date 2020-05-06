fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Business people at their desks in a busy, open plan office. Startup business people working at a modern office.
96.5 KOIT Blog

How Is Work Going To Change Once You’re In The Office Again?

Hope Bidegainberry
May 6, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has led to changes at work for tons of people . . . but will any of the changes stick once those people go back to the office?

A new survey asked workers what they’d like to see changed once they’re going to the office again.  And here are the top five . . .

1.  Allowing more frequent working from home.

2.  Better cleaning.

3.  Fewer in-person meetings.

4.  Staggered work schedules.

5.  Requiring employees to wear masks.

The survey also found that almost three-quarters of people are going to stop shaking hands so much. 

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Dog Trains His Family To Give Him A Hug Goodbye

Learning tricks comes easy to some dogs. This dog has becomes so good at mastering new commands that he’s used his skills to train his parents.  Most dogs are taught the basic necessities. This dog would...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Alyssa

Alyssa, a New Zealand/Satin mix, age unknown. Alyssa Is a friendly, intelligent bunny who enjoys new toys, people, exploring the house and lounging. Spayed, litter-box trained. If you’d like to meet Alyssa, please...

Hayward Animal Shelter: Homer

Homer, a homing pigeon, Age unknown. Needs to be an indoor-only pet. Homing pigeons tend to become bonded with their feeder and are fun and interesting pets. Please check out   info on how to care for a pigeon...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
$1000 Employee of the Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT