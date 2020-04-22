fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Young woman sitting at the desk at her home, working on the laptop while her puppy pet sits on her lap. Freelancer work from home concepts in casual atmosphere.
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

How will your dog react when you’re not home all the time?

Hope Bidegainberry
April 22, 2020

A dog expert says your dogs are getting so used to being around you all the time that they could suffer from, quote, “extreme separation anxiety” when this is over.

Dr Roger Mugford, an animal psychologist, said that owners need to start preparing their pets for the return to a normal routine to avoid any issues. 

While people are working from home, dogs can build up a ‘huge reservoir’ of over-dependency’ which could see them suffer at a later date.  

When left alone, dogs can chew the house, annoy the neighbors by constantly barking, urinate and defecate inside. 

He advises owners to have 30 minutes breaks away from their pets several times a day in order to ease them into being alone when the lockdown ends.

Pets will see a ‘huge shock’ when the lockdown is lifted, and they need short structured training sessions in the meantime. 

 

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA: Cantarito

Hi there! My name is Cantarito and I am a 1 year 8 month old, neutered male Chihuahua! I am a sensitive dog and should go home with a family that have had dogs before. I’m an energetic, affectionate boy who would...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Thu 23

Big Bang: Party After Dark

April 23 @ 8:30 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 05

Michael Bublé

May 5 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
May 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
May 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT