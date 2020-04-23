fbpx
“I Left My Heart in San Francisco” Sing-along Saturday at Noon

Teri King
April 23, 2020

Saturday at noon, bay area residents will have the opportunity to joint a sing-along of the 1962 Tony Bennett classic song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” to support the medical professionals battling COVID 19.  Tony’s first performance of this song was in the Fairmont Hotel’s Venetian room in 1961.  

The “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” sing-along starts at noon this Saturday, April 25. Participants are encouraged open their doors and windows, start singing and share their efforts on social media using the hashtag #SingOutSF.

Tony’s statement, “San Francisco has been in my heart for over 50 years. I am so proud and impressed with how the City by the Bay has continued to ‘bend the curve’ during the COVID-19 crisis and serve as an inspiration to the world of how together and alone we can make a difference.”

Tony still sounds amazing…

Click here for a recent video of Tony singing our City’s favorite song.

 

 

