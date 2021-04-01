It’s Baby Season In The Bay Area

By Hope Bidegainberry on April 1, 2021

Along with blooming flowers and trees, spring in the Bay Area also brings baby birds and other baby wildlife. The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) is offering tips on how to help prevent unintentional harm to nesting mammals and birds.

“During baby season, our Wildlife Care Center becomes inundated with injured and orphaned baby wildlife,” said PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “It’s actually quite easy for people to avoid accidentally disturbing nesting wildlife by following our simple tips.”

PHS/SPCA offers the following suggestions during spring to minimize impact with Bay Area nesting wildlife:

Wait until late fall or early winter to trim or remove trees and bushes, or make sure to inspect for bird or squirrel nests before tree trimming or removal.

Check for rabbit holes and/or bird nests before mowing the lawn.

To keep animals from establishing nests or dens in basements or garages, it’s best to make homes and properties less attractive to wildlife. Do not leave pet food outside and secure trashcans with a tight fitting lid or use metal trashcans.

Ensure crawl spaces and air vents are securely closed and cap chimneys.

Oftentimes baby birds that are learning to fly or baby squirrels learning to scurry can be found on the ground. If the area or situation doesn’t seem dangerous, try to place the baby back in the nest or let the baby be. Mothers will continue to protect and feed babies on the ground below nests. But if the baby seems to be in danger or abandoned, please bring the baby to the PHS/SPCA Wildlife Care Center at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame or call them at 650-340-7022 for instructions.

in Burlingame or call them at 650-340-7022 for instructions. Mothers protecting their babies could be more aggressive with dogs so it’s best to keep dogs on a leash to prevent them from investigating what could be a coyote or other animal den.

If a mother does choose to have her babies in an area that’s not ideal, please leave the animals alone until the mother feels they are old enough to move. The mother will probably move in a few weeks. Once the litter is born, locking the mother out or closing the entrance could cause harm to the babies.

PHS/SPCA’s Wildlife Care Center successfully rehabilitates 1,200 to 1,400 animals each year and is funded entirely by donations.