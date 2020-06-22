Jennifer Garner Starts Walking Cat In Stroller

Walks have been a daily occurrence for most people, just to get out of the house since this pandemic especially for dog ownership. It’s harder for you to walk your cat, you can put your cat in a harness, but unlike a dog the cat will do it’s own thing which might make walking difficult.

Enter the cat stroller. Jennifer Garner is the latest actress to start walking her cat in a stroller. She has to thank her daughter for this growing trend, who refused to go walking without the family feline.

Watch Jennifer Garner talk with Ellen DeGeneres about how one of her kids was not into going for walks and how the cat stroll came to be HERE.