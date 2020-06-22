fbpx
NOW PLAYING
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Actress Jennifer Garner attends the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)
96.5 KOIT BlogKOIT PETSPets

Jennifer Garner Starts Walking Cat In Stroller

Hope Bidegainberry
June 22, 2020

Walks have been a daily occurrence for most people, just to get out of the house since this pandemic especially for dog ownership. It’s harder for you to walk your cat, you can put your cat in a harness, but unlike a dog the cat will do it’s own thing which might make walking difficult.

Enter the cat stroller. Jennifer Garner is the latest actress to start walking her cat in a stroller. She has to thank her daughter for this growing trend, who refused to go walking without the family feline.

Watch Jennifer Garner talk with Ellen DeGeneres about how one of her kids was not into going for walks and how the cat stroll came to be HERE.

Hope Bidegainberry

96.5 KOIT for Today’s Hits & Yesterday’s Favorites. Listen Here

View all posts

You may also like

How To Workout With Your Dog

Having a hard time getting motivated to work out? The only workout motivation you’ll need is with your pet!
Watch the video HERE of how to workout with your dog.

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT